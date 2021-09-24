New jazz and wine club coming to downtown Paso Robles

Libretto had a Steinway piano delivered this week to new location

–Encore Piano Movers delivered a Steinway piano Thursday to Libretto, a new jazz and wine club in downtown Paso Robles.

The club is owned and managed by partners Corey Jordan and Katelyn Smith, who also operate Amstrdm Coffee House and Piano Lounge.

Libretto is scheduled to open Oct. 1. It’s located downstairs near Fish Gaucho on Park Street in Paso Robles.

Jordan says, “The Steinway sounds great in that space. I’m very pleased. A tuner will polish it up Friday, and it will sound even better.”

Paso Robles has a long tradition with Steinway; Ignacy Paderewski was sponsored by Steinway Pianos. When he traveled the country performing concerts, his rail car carried a Steinway piano.

Jordan says there is also a historic connection with the location. “It’s on the site of the old Opera House in Paso Robles at the southwest corner of 13th and Park Street.”

