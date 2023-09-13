Landscape art exhibit on display at Odyssey World Café

Two local artists showcasing works inspired by nature

– Odyssey World Café is exhibiting a series of landscape paintings by Gisele Thomston and Christy Wilkins, two artists who are members of the Paso Robles Art Association until the end of October. “Our customers have commented on the beautiful and varied paintings decorating our walls” states co-owner, Anna Rodriguez. “We see people walking through the restaurant to check out each piece before they leave” continues Rodriguez.

Exploring the Central Coast of California, where Gisele Thompson now lives, and growing up surrounded by the beauty of New Hampshire, Thompson says the need to connect to nature is imprinted in her spirit and expressed on her canvas. Working from photos, the paintings are done in her studio with acrylic paints on canvas. Gisele has a BFA in illustration from California State College Long Beach and a master’s degree in fine art from California State University Fullerton. She has been painting professionally for over 20 years.

“I have been painting for as long as I can remember,” artist Christy Wilkins says, “I am predominantly a self-taught artist having learned techniques from my mom, high school art teacher, community painting classes, one-year attendance at California College of Arts and Crafts in Oakland, and painting/drawing/crafting alongside my art-loving friends through the years.”

The Paso Robles Art Association is also producing an event for local students—Arte de Tiza, this Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Paso Robles Downtown Park. “I love that we have fun things happening in our park on a regular basis, and the kids are so excited when they win a prize!” says Kristene Thompson, events director for the art association.

Share To Social Media