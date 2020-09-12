New ‘launchpads’ now available thanks to Paso Robles Library Foundation

–The Paso Robles Library is pleased to announce the addition of 14 Playaway Launchpad tablets with app packs grouped by subject area, grade level, theme and age for children ages 3-5 and in grades K-5. English, Spanish and French language Launchpads are available. They are secure, with no risk of unintended content, are sturdily constructed and easily checked out. Don’t have a library card? September is “National Library Card Sign up Month!” Visit https://www.prcity.com/234/Getting-a-Library-Card for information.

There is no need for Wi-Fi or any download time with the Launchpad tablets. They come with ten or more ad-free, high-quality apps on each tablet that promote learning and critical thinking skills and that work in tandem with the Paso Robles School District’s STEAM education approach that uses Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts, and Mathematics as access points for guiding student inquiry.

The tablets were purchased through generous funding provided by the Library Foundation, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization founded in 1997 to engage the community in supporting the Library through financial donation and/or volunteer service.

Studies indicate that nationally 24-percent of families have no mobile data plan and 20-percent of children lack Internet at home. For many families, this creates an educational, as well as digital, divide. Hand-held tablets with educational and fun apps have a powerful impact on development and st- education by increasing motivation and engagement with learning while helping to develop 21st century skills.

At this time, the Paso Robles Library is open for Grab-and-Go Service Monday-Saturday 9-10 for vulnerable populations; for the general public it is open Monday-Friday 10-7 and Saturday 10-4. Curbside delivery is also available. Visit prcity.com/library and the library’s Facebook and Instagram sites for updates to hours and services.

