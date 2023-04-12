New members appointed to Diablo Canyon Decommissioning Engagement Panel

Panel provides community input as company prepares plan for the future decommissioning of Diablo Canyon Power Plant, spent fuel management

– Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) and the Diablo Canyon Decommissioning Engagement Panel (DCDEP) this week announced the appointment of four new members to the DCDEP, and the reappointment of two members.

The four new appointees – Ernest ‘Gerry’ Finn, Jessica Kendrick, Patrick Lemieux, and Frances Romero – will begin their terms in May of 2023. Kara Woodruff and Bob Pavlik have been reappointed.

The panel provides community input to PG&E as the company prepares a site-specific plan for the future decommissioning of Diablo Canyon Power Plant (DCPP) and spent fuel management. As part of a highly competitive process, currently seated panel members and PG&E representatives conducted in-depth reviews of applications from community members, who broadly reflect the diverse community viewpoints in proximity to the plant.

“The panel has proven to be invaluable to the DCPP decommissioning activity planning and process. The diversity of the Panel members ensures PG&E hears from all voices in the community as to the future of DCPP lands and facilities,” Vice President of Business and Technical Services Maureen Zawalick said. “PG&E is currently on two paths of pursuing continued operations as directed by the state to ensure electric viability for all Californians, while planning for the eventual decommissioning of DCPP. PG&E looks forward to working with the previous Panel members and the new Panel members to continue this important work.”

DCDEP members will now include:

Ernest ‘Gerry’ Finn (Three-year term begins May 2023)

Jessica Kendrick (Two-year term begins May 2023)

Patrick Lemieux (Three-year term begins May 2023)

Frances Romero (Three-year term begins May 2023)

Robert Pavlik, San Luis Obispo (One-year reappointment begins May 2023)

Kara Woodruff, San Luis Obispo (Three-year reappointment begins May 2023)

William Almas, San Luis Obispo

Dena Bellman, Pismo Beach

Michael Lucas, Morro Bay

Linda Seeley, Los Osos

G. Bruce Severance, Grover Beach

Chuck Anders, (Facilitator)

Scott Lathrop, San Luis Obispo (Ex Officio)

Trevor Keith, San Luis Obispo County (Ex Officio)

Maureen Zawalick, San Luis Obispo (PG&E)

About the panel

The Diablo Canyon Decommissioning Engagement Panel was created to foster open and frequent dialogue between members of the local community and PG&E on matters related to DCPP decommissioning. Panelists are local community members from across the Central Coast who were selected to broadly represent diverse community viewpoints. The panel meets periodically on matters related to DCPP decommissioning and the future use of DCPP lands and facilities.

Share To Social Media