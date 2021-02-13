New members sought for Diablo Canyon Decommissioning Engagement Panel

–Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) and the Diablo Canyon Decommissioning Engagement Panel announced jointly this week that applications are now being accepted to join the panel.

New members are sought to join this local, non-regulatory stakeholder group consisting of 11 members who have been providing community input to PG&E since 2018 on ongoing decommissioning planning activities. There are up to three positions open for appointment or reappointment and the 30-day application period runs through March 13.

“We are strongly focused on the safe and reliable operation of Diablo Canyon, and at the same time, are planning for a safe and responsible decommissioning of the facility to begin after the operating licenses expire in 2024 and 2025,” said Jim Welsch, Senior Vice President of Generation and Chief Nuclear Officer. “We greatly appreciate the panel’s efforts and the work they have been doing over the past few years to provide meaningful and constructive feedback that has helped to shape PG&E’s decommissioning strategies. We strongly encourage members of our community to submit applications to join the panel so that PG&E and this project can continue to benefit from a wide range of insights.”

Members of the community who are interested in participating on the panel can obtain more information on how to apply at diablocanyonpanel.org or pge.com/engagementpanel.

PG&E representatives along with panel members will select candidates who broadly reflect the diverse stakeholder viewpoints in proximity to DCPP. New panel members will be announced March 29.

The public meetings will continue to provide members of the panel with opportunities to learn about the technical aspects of the decommissioning process and provide input. This forum will also provide opportunities to engage with PG&E on the potential future use of the lands that surround DCPP and potential repurposing of its facilities. Meetings occur on a quarterly basis and are open to the public to receive additional community feedback.

About the panel

The Diablo Canyon Decommissioning Engagement Panel was created to foster open and frequent dialogue between members of the local community and PG&E on matters related to DCPP decommissioning. Panelists are local community members from across San Luis Obispo County who were selected to broadly represent diverse community viewpoints. The panel meets periodically on matters related to DCPP decommissioning and the future use of DCPP lands and facilities.

Share this post!

email

Related