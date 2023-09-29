New members to be inducted into high school athletics hall of fame

– The Paso Robles High School Athletic Hall of Fame Committee has announced the induction of five former Bearcat student-athletes into the Athletic Hall of Fame. The ceremony will occur at War Memorial Stadium on Friday, Sept. 29. The Bearcats will take on Mission College Prep. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m., and the Hall of Fame induction ceremony will occur during halftime.

Gil Asa coached at Paso Robles High School from 1958 to 1982. During his tenure, Gil Asa coached football, boys’ basketball, and girls’ basketball. Asa coached many athletes who went to the next level, including Don Parish, for whom the PRHS practice field is named. Don Parish was a two-time first-team All-Pacific 8 conference defensive selection in 1968 and 1969. Coach Asa will always be known as “Mr. Bearcat.”

Thomas Bernal (Class of 2010) received numerous awards during his career, including HS Athlete of the Year, County Player of the Year, and All-State selection in 2010. He earned first-team all-league and all-county honors each year of his career and led his baseball team to the league championship as a sophomore and senior. Bernal was also recognized in football, earning all-PAC 7, and all-county first-team distinction as a junior. After high school, Bernal played in 143 career games with a .316 batting average and .980 fielding average at the University of Kentucky, where he was also team captain from 2013-2015 and named the 2015 Preseason All-SEC Team. Thomas had a .355 average in SEC play in his career, with a .409 on-base percentage. In 2012, he married his high school sweetheart, Lauren Redberg, the 2010 Paso High School Female Athlete of the Year.

Jeremiah Cathey (Class of 1993) Basketball: All CIF, All-League, Played at Cuesta College, then The Masters University, where he was a two-year starter and member of two conference championship teams. He continued his career playing professional basketball internationally, most notably for AS Monaco Basket (France), Avtodor (Russia), Radnicki (Yugoslavia), Zadar (Croatia), Serres Gaston (France).

Kambria Wesch Doherty (Class of 1996) led the Bearcat swim team to multiple league titles and CIF finals. She was also her senior class valedictorian in 1996, PRHS Scholar-Athlete of the Year, and received a full-ride scholarship to swim at UC Santa Barbara. She still holds all-time school records for the Bearcats that have stood for more than 20 years. Kami lost a hard-fought battle with cancer at the age of 36 in April 2015. She was a loving wife, mother of three, and beloved science teacher at Santa Lucia Middle School. A scholarship was created to award graduating members of the Bearcat swim team who will continue their education beyond high school and possess qualities that honor the memory of Kambria by demonstrating excellence in academics, athleticism, dedication, and team spirit.

Heidi Wittsrom Sill (Class of 2000) was a four-year varsity letter winner in Girls’ Basketball, team captain twice, and All LPAL 1999, 2000. She was Cuesta College team captain (2002), MVP, All Western State Conference first team, all-academic team, and conference champions, a three-year starter at Cal Poly SLO, team captain 2005, “McNally Unbroken Spirit Award” winner 2004. Between 1996-2000 she competed in PRHS Rodeo, 2000-2001 Cal Poly rodeo team, and state finals in team roping. She was Head PRHS JV Girls Basketball Coach (2005-2011), and Head PRHS Varsity Girls Basketball Coach (2011-2017).

