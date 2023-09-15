Paso Robles News|Friday, September 15, 2023
You are here: Home » Business » New nonprofit job board launched
  • Follow Us!

New nonprofit job board launched 

Posted: 6:00 am, September 15, 2023 by News Staff

New nonprofit job board launched

Nonprofits can post job openings on board for free for a limited time

– Local nonprofit Spokes has launched a new service for the nonprofit community—the Spokes Job Board. The job board is a place for local nonprofit organizations to post their job openings. For a limited time, both Spokes member organizations and others can post their nonprofit job openings free of charge. Jobs will be posted for two weeks.

To learn more visit: https://bit.ly/spokesjobs or call the Spokes Office at (805) 547-2244.

About Spokes

Since 1996, Spokes has helped nonprofits to achieve their goals through support and expert resources. Spokes supports the nonprofit community through consulting services, online resources, roundtables, workshops, and other events. Spokes is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization.

 

Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Business
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.