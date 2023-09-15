New nonprofit job board launched

Nonprofits can post job openings on board for free for a limited time

– Local nonprofit Spokes has launched a new service for the nonprofit community—the Spokes Job Board. The job board is a place for local nonprofit organizations to post their job openings. For a limited time, both Spokes member organizations and others can post their nonprofit job openings free of charge. Jobs will be posted for two weeks.

To learn more visit: https://bit.ly/spokesjobs or call the Spokes Office at (805) 547-2244.

About Spokes

Since 1996, Spokes has helped nonprofits to achieve their goals through support and expert resources. Spokes supports the nonprofit community through consulting services, online resources, roundtables, workshops, and other events. Spokes is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization.

