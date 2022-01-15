New ‘Outdoor Learning Garden’ debuts at Winifred Pifer Elementary

Local non-profit One Cool Earth has built five new ‘living laboratories’ this year in SLO County

– Local non-profit One Cool Earth has seen a boom in demand for school gardens in the wake of the pandemic. Schools are in need of outdoor classrooms as a safe way to learn and spend time as a community. This year alone, One Cool Earth has built five new “living-laboratories” in San Luis Obispo County, increasing their partner schools to a total of 23 schools on the Central Coast, including the new “Outdoor Learning Garden” at Winifred Pifer Elementary in Paso Robles.

Key players pushing for the adoption of Outdoor Education are Paso Robles Joint Unified School District and Atascadero Unified School District who have entered into district-wide contracts with One Cool Earth, ensuring that all students in their district benefit from hands-on science taught in their school gardens.

One Cool Earth says it has seen more growth in the last year than any year prior. At a recent ribbon-cutting ceremony at Winifred Pifer Elementary School, PRJUSD Superintendent Curt Dubost, PRJUSD Curriculum Director Erin Haley, and Principal Holly Moore demonstrated their support and enthusiasm alongside students who can’t wait to get out in the garden to learn, explore, and connect.

For more about One Cool Earth visit their website at onecoolearth.org.

