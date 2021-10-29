New Paso Robles apartment complex breaks ground

Creston Road will be widened to improve traffic circulation

– The City of Paso Robles held a groundbreaking ceremony this morning to celebrate the beginning of construction of a new apartment complex at 1401 Creston Road, along with the widening of the portion of Creston Road that fronts the development.

The project, called Arrive Paso Robles, is located on a 10-acre parcel just north of the Food 4 Less shopping center, and across the street from Winifred Pifer Elementary School. The city is taking the opportunity to widen the portion of Creston Road from Niblick to Lana while the apartments are being constructed.

Arrive Paso Robles consists of 200 apartment units ranging from one to three bedrooms and 730 to 1,350 square feet, respectively, as well as amenities that include a fitness building, swimming pool, tot lots, outdoor seating, bicycle racks, and pedestrian pathways connecting to the commercial shopping center to the south. Rents will be at a market rental rate for the workforce community, according to the city.

Creston Road will undergo improvements to help with traffic circulation. Along the project’s frontage, Creston Road will be widened to 5 lanes – two northbound, two southbound and one dedicated turn lane in the center. Sidewalks and bike lanes will be included the length of the corridor on both sides of the street.

The apartments are expected to be completed by fall of 2023 and the widening of Creston Road should be completed prior to that.

Attendees to the groundbreaking ceremony included Mayor Steve Martin; Mayor Pro Tem John Hamon; Planning Commissioners Mark Koegler, Ty Christensen, and Field Gibson; Community Development Director Warren Frace; City staff and representatives from the contractors performing the work including Red Tail Multifamily Land Development, TK Consulting, Towbes Group, North Coast Engineering, and Spurr Co.

“We are excited to see this project and related improvements underway,” says Mayor Steve Martin. “This and similar developments will broaden our housing inventory which will improve the quality and affordability of life in our city.”

