Police Chief Damian Nord sworn in by city council

Nord was hired by the City of Paso Robles in December

– After several weeks on the job, Paso Robles Police Chief Damian Nord was finally sworn in to his new position Tuesday afternoon before a hybrid Paso Robles City Council meeting.

Mayor Steve Martin was not present, because he said he had been exposed to someone who had COVID-19. A handful of staff and members of the public attended the informal ceremony, then enjoyed food and beverage provided by the city.

Damian Nord is back on the Paso Robles police force after a twelve-year absence. He previously worked under then-Sergeant Ty Lewis. Lewis is now Paso Robles’ city manager. Nord left for a job in Kern County and worked in various positions in Bakersfield and Kern County before he was hired by the City of Paso Robles in December.

Chief Nord says he’s thrilled to be back in Paso Robles. He says he loves the department, the community, and the family atmosphere in the city. Though he’s new on the job, he’s already supervised a lockdown at Paso Robles High School. In early January, two students reported seeing another student carrying a long weapon under a coat. High school administrators called for a “shelter in place” scenario. More than 20 first responders arrived at the high school, including Paso Robles police, Paso Robles firefighters, CHP officers, and county sheriff’s deputies. The concealed weapon turned out to be an umbrella.

Nord began work as Paso Robles Police Chief in mid-December.

