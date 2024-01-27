New pool construction to begin at Templeton Tennis Ranch

New pool expected to open by June

– Templeton Tennis Ranch is set to enhance its offerings with the construction of a new competition lap pool, expected to open by June. The 25-yard, eight-lane lap pool is poised to serve various purposes.

The new facility will accommodate fitness activities, including lap swim, aqua fitness programs, and the Swim America learn-to-swim program, providing both private and group lessons for all age groups. It aims to facilitate year-round fitness and health for members.

In terms of competition, the TTR pool is slated to become the home pool for Templeton High School boys’ and girls’ swimming programs. Currently lacking a pool, Templeton High’s girls’ team secured the CIF Division II championship in 2022. Additionally, the pool will serve as the home pool for the North County area of the Puma Aquatic Club Swim Team, catering to youth aged 6 to 18.

Beyond sports, the new pool will function as a resort pool, offering a picturesque setting for relaxation and a respite from the hot North County summer weather. Members can avail themselves of lounge chairs and cabanas, with pool-side food and drinks available for purchase.

Chris Fouquet expressed enthusiasm about the project, stating, “This project answers so many local needs; for our TTR members, for our local communities, and for Templeton High School. We are beyond excited to see it finally come to fruition.”

CareCraft Pools of San Luis Obispo has been appointed as the pool contractor, and construction is scheduled to commence this month, with an estimated completion time of four months.

For additional information on Templeton Tennis Ranch, interested parties can visit www.ttrtennis.com. Located at 345 Championship Lane in Templeton, the state-of-the-art facility offers tennis, pickleball, bocce, a fitness center, Pilates studio, massage rooms, infrared saunas, and a cafe & wine bar. The ranch is open on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. For inquiries, individuals can contact (805) 434-9605 or visit www.ttrtennis.com.

Share To Social Media