New restaurant, ‘Amy and Jaime’s Place’ coming to Templeton in July

–A new restaurant will bring “A taste of local life” to Templeton in July. Amy and Jamie’s place will be bringing more fresh, healthy, and innovative food options to North County. Their mission is to serve ready-to-enjoy foods made from locally sourced ingredients and fresh products from other local businesses to Central Coast neighbors, as well the many visitors from near and far.

Amy and Jaime Paniagua say they have had amazing success over the years as wholesale manufacturers of their award-winning gluten-free chocolate souffle and Veggie Pods. Now, the couple is taking it to a new level, moving into a retail space to prepare their own creations and serve the public directly, as well as sell amazing products from other local businesses—a dream they have had for many years.

Amy & Jaime’s Place customers can enjoy Amy & Jaime’s plant-based, ready to drink Veggie Pods, freshly brewed Joebella Coffee, warm, right out of the oven-baked goods and pastries, freshly made salads made with local produce, and sandwiches on Back Porch Bakery breads. Continuing in the steps of The Wellness Kitchen, which occupied the space for the past 15 years, Amy & Jaime’s Place will also offer vegan and gluten-free products. Their menu will offer grab & go meals, as well as family size, delivery, and take come. The retail area will showcase specialty and gift items sourced from other Central Coast businesses, such as Olea Olive Oil, The Vreamery vegan cheeses, Old West Cinnamon Rolls, Splash Clam Chowder, SloDoCo Donuts, Paso Brittle, Rancho Azul Y Oro Olive Oil, Root Elixirs, and more. They are also teaming up with Harvestly for delivery options.

Some might say that this is the worst time to open a food business, but Amy and Jaime think otherwise. “There is no better time than the present to bring the local community and the Central Coast visitors together with great food. Come and enjoy our delicious treats made with love and join our foodie family,” says Amy Paniagua. Amy and Jaime are now looking for sharing this amazing space with start-up, cottage kitchen businesses in their shared kitchen space, too. All of the food is preservative-free and made from the finest locally sourced ingredients.

For more information, visit https://jamysfinefoods.com/.

