New San Luis Obispo mayor, councilwoman take oath of office

Both will serve through the end of Dec. 2022

–The City of San Luis Obispo has a new mayor and council member. On Tuesday evening, the San Luis Obispo City Council appointed Councilwoman Erica Stewart to the mayor’s seat recently vacated by former Mayor Heidi Harmon. Council then appointed City Planning Commissioner Michelle Shoresman to fill the council seat vacated by Stewart.

Both Mayor Stewart and Councilwoman Shoresman took the oath of office tonight during the council meeting and will serve through the end of December 2022. Council also appointed Council Member Carlyn Christianson as Vice Mayor for the remainder of 2021 and all of 2022.

Mayor Stewart has served on the City Council since December 2018 and during that time has represented the city in a variety of ways, including as her role as vice mayor. She has more than 20 years of broad volunteer and professional experience and currently works as the Assistant Director of Personnel and Marketing for Campus Health and Wellbeing at Cal Poly. Click here to download her application for mayor, including her statement and resume.

Councilwoman Shoresman has served on the city’s planning commission since March 2020, on the county’s pension trust board since January 2019, and has worked as a manager in San Luis Obispo County’s Public Health Department for about 20 years. Click here to download her application for city council, including her statement and resume.

The city clerk’s office received 13 validated applications by community members interested in filling the vacancies. Two applications were withdrawn by the applicants prior to council consideration. All applicants had five minutes to address the council and members of the public had the opportunity to comment today.

In preparation for former Mayor Harmon’s transition out of our office effective Sept. 21, 2021, the City Council decided on Sept. 7 to fill the vacancy by appointing the next Mayor. A special election would cost $150,000 to $200,000.

The city council discussed other important communitywide topics at this week’s public meeting, which included proclaiming Oct. 3-9, 2021 as “Fire Prevention Week” and the month of October as “Domestic Violence Action Month.”

City Council meetings returned to a virtual-only format due to the growing number of COVID-19 cases in San Luis Obispo County over the summer. The format of City Council meetings may change to hybrid or in person when and should conditions allow for it. The next San Luis Obispo City Council meeting will take place on Oct. 19, 2021. Community members can find details about how to tune in remotely or provide public comment by visiting www.slocity.org/agendas.

