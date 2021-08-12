New sessions of CERT training offered this fall

Attendance at all sessions is required to complete the course

–A new session of North County Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training will be offered starting Oct. 20, through Nov. 10.

Basic CERT Training teaches basic disaster response skills so community members can safely help themselves and those around them when disaster strikes and when professional responders aren’t available.

Registering gives participants access to the online training portions and allows CERT to communicate with participants in preparation for the in-class, hands on, practical portion of the training.

This class meets at Paso Robles Public Safety Center, 900 Park Street, Paso Robles, California. It consists of classroom sessions on four consecutive Wednesday evenings from 6 to 9 p.m. beginning Oct. 20, through Nov. 10, plus a practical skills day on Saturday, Nov. 13, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Attendance at all sessions is required to complete the course.

Click here to register.

