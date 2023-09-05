New sparkling wine maps feature over 150 local producers

Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo wine regions have over 150 producers of local sparkling wine

– California’s Central Coast now has over 150 Sparkling Wine producers located within the Paso Robles, San Luis Obispo, Santa Ynez Valley, and Santa Barbara areas. Liz Dodder, creator of CaliCoastWineCountry.com and CentralCoastBubbles.com, first created the Central Coast Sparkling Wine Maps in 2014. Since then, sparkling wine production on the Central Coast has taken off, and she has compiled these 150+ producers on new 2023 maps, so bubbly lovers can see all the wineries, producers, and online sites where one can sip or purchase local sparkling wine.

California sparkling wine can’t be called Champagne—it’s not from the Champagne region of France—but many of these bubbles are made in the same Méthode Champenoise. Many fun sparklers are also pét-nats (short for pétillant naturel) which are made in the Méthode Ancestrale of sparkling wine, and a few are even imported from France and Italy.

The San Luis Obispo County Sparkling Wine Map (https://tinyurl.com/SLObubbles) showcases over 85 California sparkling wine producers in Paso Robles, Templeton, Atascadero, San Luis Obispo, Arroyo Grande and the beach cities. San Luis Obispo County has a large range of sparkling wine producers specializing in French classic-style sparklers, as well as Italian proseccos, and unique grape varieties like sparkling viognier, grenache, and albariño.

The Santa Barbara County Sparkling Wine Map (https://tinyurl.com/SBbubbles) showcases more than 75 California sparkling wine producers in the Santa Maria, Los Alamos and Santa Ynez Valleys, as well as Sta. Rita Hills and Lompoc, Los Olivos, and the Santa Barbara (and Funk Zone) area. It’s perfect for sparkling wine since Santa Barbara County is one of the world’s premier growing regions for Chardonnay & Pinot Noir—2 of the main grapes in traditional Champagne.

Each map is divided into local wine trails, so users can enjoy a trip to “sparkling wine country.”

