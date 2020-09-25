New study looks at increasing rail options for the Central Coast

SLOCOG to hold virtual meeting for public input on Sept. 30

–What will the future of rail transportation look like on the Central Coast? That’s one of the questions the San Luis Obispo Council of Governments (SLOCOG) plans to discuss in a virtual public meeting planned for Sept. 30 from 5:30-7 p.m.

The webinar-style presentation will delve into the Coast Rail Corridor Study, which is examining commuter and intercity rail service options to identify viable plans for future rail travel within the San Luis Obispo region and beyond. This study, being conducted by SLOCOG and the Coast Rail Coordinating Council (CRCC), will develop a phased plan for achieving an integrated network of intercity rail and bus routes in the San Luis Obispo region, with increased frequency and connections between Goleta and Salinas. For commuter rail, the study will examine the feasibility of implementing future commuter service from Paso Robles to San Luis Obispo, and from Santa Maria (via Guadalupe) to San Luis Obispo.”

“An essential aspect of this study is getting input from current and future rail and transit riders in our region,” said SLOCOG Public Information Officer and Project Manager Anna Devers. “SLOCOG is committed to understanding the needs of its communities and is offering safe, convenient, and transparent engagement methods for the public to participate in this study during the pandemic. Key elements of that strategy include a virtual public meeting and ongoing stakeholder coordination.”

During the virtual meeting, the project team will discuss intercity and commuter rail service options, including information such as frequency, schedule, cities to be served, station locations, connecting services, technology, and governance. There will also be an opportunity for public feedback and questions. To attend the meeting, register at: bit.ly/SLOCOG_CRCS_Public_Meeting

SLOCOG and the CRCC also invite you to participate in their first of two rail surveys for the study: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/SLOCOG_Rail_Studies_Survey. The project team has extended the deadline for participating in this survey until Oct. 2 to continue to gather feedback through the meeting.

To learn more about the Coast Rail Corridor Study, visit www.coastrailstudy.com. Questions and comments can also be emailed to info@coastrailstudy.com or submitted directly on the website.

Share this post!

email

Related