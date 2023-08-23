New teen center opens at Centennial Park 

Paso Robles News|Thursday, August 24, 2023
Posted: 7:10 am, August 23, 2023 by News Staff
Photos by Brittany App.

An estimated 160 teens attend grand opening celebration

– A grand opening celebration held on Monday this week brought an estimated 160 teens to the new Centennial Park Teen Center.

“One teen told me that ‘It’s way cooler than I was expecting,’ which in my opinion is high praise coming from a teenager,” said City of Paso Robles Recreation Coordinator Heather Stephenson.

Students played air hockey, pool, video games, board and card games and enjoyed free snacks on this special day. In the gym, there were pick-up games of basketball, ping pong, and spike ball happening. On the quad, a few teens enjoyed playing corn hole and soaking up the sun.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled at the response from students,” said Stephenson, “As they were leaving, many thanked us for creating this place just for them.”

Positioned between Lewis Middle School and Paso Robles High School, the center stands as a cost-free facility designed to provide various amenities for students ranging from 6th to 12th grade.

The center’s operating hours will be from Monday to Thursday, extending after-school hours until 5 p.m.

The center is housed within the gym building at Centennial Park, located at 600 Nickerson Drive, Paso Robles.

 

