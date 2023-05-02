New vintage auto-themed axe throwing lounge opening in Atascadero

Grand opening to be held May 24

– SLO Axe Co., an axe-throwing company in San Luis Obispo County, recently announced the opening of a new venue, the A-Town Chop Shop. This vintage auto-themed axe throwing lounge is celebrating its Grand Opening on Wednesday, May 24, from 4-8 p.m. and is in the heart of Atascadero within the new La Plaza building at 6250 El Camino Real.

The A-Town Chop Shop is “putting the pedal to the metal delivering an axe-throwing experience like no other,” with a team of expert “axe whisperers” on hand to guide participants through the perfect throw.

The lounge offers an innovative interactive approach to axe throwing with the use of projected targets, allowing participants to track scores and play a variety of games.

This “axciting” group activity and venue experience is perfect for an array of group events and celebrations, including birthdays, bachelor/ette parties, date nights, corporate events/team building, family outings, and leagues. The entire lounge can also be rented out for larger private events.

The A-Town Chop Shop features a 70s-inspired disco ball, vintage car décor, and music, creating a unique atmosphere. The lounge also serves snacks and is in the process of getting local beers on tap.

The covered outdoor patio offers a spectator spot, not only for the inside action but also for the bustling La Plaza promenade on El Camino Real. The lounge is nestled downtown amongst boutiques, restaurants, and shops.

At the grand opening on Wednesday, May 24, there will be raffles, contests, and prizes. The business will also be offering special Grand Opening Weekend promotions through its social media (@atownchopshop) for the weekend of May 26-28.

Reservations can be made through www.atownchopshop.com.

