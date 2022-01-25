New Year brings new street parking apps in Downtown SLO

Three additional parking apps are now available to make on-street parking in downtown San Luis Obispo more convenient

–Paying for parking on downtown San Luis Obispo streets continues to become a whole lot easier. Drivers who use street parking downtown can now use any one of four mobile apps to pay for street parking.

Visitors to downtown can now use ParkMobile, Park Smarter, PayByPhone, as well as the previously available HONK mobile apps, to pay for on-street parking. In addition to these four mobile apps, community members can still pay for parking using the City’s pay stations, which can be found on every block downtown.

“Drivers may already have one of these apps installed on their mobile devices, which is why we partnered with these specific app companies to offer a fast, easy and digital way to pay for parking. Anyone can still pay for street parking using our pay stations as well,” said City Parking Programs Manager Gaven Hussey. “To save money, try biking, walking or riding the bus to downtown. If you choose to drive, you can also save money by parking in one of our three public parking structures, where the first hour is free and the daily maximum parking fee is just $6.”

Anyone with a mobile device can download any of the four apps from the Apple AppStore or Google Play Store.

Street parking is enforced Monday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m., including holidays. Rates may vary depending on where you park and which app you use.

For more information, visit www.slocity.org/parkingguide.

