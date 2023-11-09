New Year’s Eve bonfire and concert returning to city park

Event includes a 9 p.m. ball drop, bonfire, concert, food, drinks, activities

– The New Year’s Eve bonfire and concert will return to Paso Robles Downtown City Park on Sunday, Dec. 31, from 7 to 11 p.m. The event, back by popular demand, promises a night of celebration rain or shine with free admission.

The festivities will feature a ball drop scheduled for 9 p.m., synchronizing with midnight on the East Coast. Attendees can enjoy a variety of offerings, including food trucks serving delectable treats, local beer, sparkling wine, and cocktails. For the younger crowd, face painting and glitter tattoos will be available, weather permitting.

Setting the stage ablaze with an eight-piece ensemble, the Lucky Devils Band will provide a scintillating musical performance, enhancing the ambiance around the bonfire. Attendees are encouraged to don their dancing shoes for a night of memorable celebration.

Rain or shine, admission to the event is free.

Beverages for the evening will be provided by Paso Robles Distillery Trail, California Coast Beer Co., and sparkling wine. Food options include SLO Meltdown, La Patrona, and Central Coast Kitchen. The emcee for the evening will be Adam Montiel.

Click here for more information.

Share To Social Media