Next phase of construction of roundabout at Vineyard Drive begins

– The next phase of construction to install a roundabout on Highway 46 West at Vineyard Drive will continue next week with a transition from a 4-way stop to a roundabout configuration beginning the week of May 2, according to Cal Trans.

Motorists are encouraged to observe the speed limit and be observant of posted stop signs as they approach this location which remains an active construction zone. The contractor for this $4 million project is CalPortland Construction of Santa Maria. This project is expected to be complete this summer.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.

For traffic updates on other state highways in San Luis Obispo County, travelers may contact Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at (805) 549-3318 or can visit the District 5 website at: https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5

