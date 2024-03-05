Nickleback coming to the Mid-State Fair

Tickets go on sale Friday

– The California Mid-State Fair is pleased to announce that Nickelback has been confirmed to perform in concert on Wednesday, July 24. Special guest Dillon James will open the show starting at 7:30 p.m. The concert will take place in the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Paso Robles Event Center.

Ticket prices for the show are $50, $90, $130, and $175 and will go on sale Friday, March 8, starting at 10 a.m. to the general public. New this year is a program called “Local Fan of the Fair” which will allow registered local fans 1-hour early access to purchase tickets. For more information about this early access, visit www.MidStateFair.com.

Tickets can be purchased on the California Mid-State Fair’s Official website www.MidStateFair.com. The Box Office cannot guarantee the authenticity or validity of any tickets purchased outside of our official channel.

2023 Canadian Music Hall of Fame recipients, and Diamond-certified selling group Nickelback were named the “most successful rock band of the decade” by Billboard in 2009. Globally celebrated for their career defining and award-winning hits “How You Remind Me,” “Photograph,” “Far Away,” “Rockstar,” and more, the four-piece group is comprised of Chad Kroeger, Ryan Peake, Mike Kroeger, and Daniel Adair.

Their success includes worldwide sales of more than 50-million units, solidifying their status as one of the top-selling acts of all time and the second best-selling foreign act in the U.S., in the 2000s decade, behind only The Beatles. Their inescapable and irresistible smash “How You Remind Me” was named Billboard’s Top Rock Song of the Decade and was the number-one most played song on U.S. radio (any format) in the 2000s according to Nielsen Soundscan, with over 1.2 million spins.

Amongst all of these accolades, they’ve also been named Billboard’s “Top Rock Group of the Decade” and received nine Grammy Award nominations, three American Music Awards, a World Music Award, a People’s Choice Award, twelve JUNO Awards, seven MuchMusic Video Awards, and have been inducted into Canada’s Walk of Fame (2007) and the Canadian Music Hall of Fame (2023).

With more than 23 chart-topping singles and fans spanning the globe, Nickelback boasts more than twelve consecutive sold-out world tours, playing to well over 10 million+ diehard and adoring fans. The band recently wrapped the 52 date North American leg of the Get Rollin’ Tour on Oct. 5 and most recently debuted the documentary Hate To Love: Nickelback at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival.

Born and raised in Bakersfield, California, Dillon James was influenced by the city’s unique blend of Rock n’ Roll and Country music from an early age. James was first drawn to classic rock, though his tastes diversified to the likes of City And Color, Glen Campbell, Jeff Buckley, George Strait and Bob Dylan by the time he began writing his own music as a teen. Combined with inspiration from the local sounds of Merle Haggard and Buck Owens, James developed the soulful vocals that now characterize his music.

His tendency to win singer songwriter competitions led to a brief stint working as an actor in Los Angeles, followed by a turbulent period of substance abuse and homelessness. During this painful time Dillon realized that if he could heal himself and achieve his lifelong dream of becoming a singer songwriter, he could become a living testament to others as well. Dillon accomplished his goal and, following a successful run on American Idol, moved to Nashville to write and record his debut album.

Whereas James’ early songs were largely autobiographical, his forthcoming project will guide fans through a cohesive body of work like the classic Rock and Country albums of his hometown. In his own words, “human connection his goal, music is just the vessel.” Dillon James is signed to Hollywood Records/Universal Nashville and is managed by Simon Tikhman and Chief Zaruk of The Core Entertainment.

The 2024 California Mid-State Fair takes place in Paso Robles, and runs July 17 through July 28. Connect online at www.MidStateFair.com, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

Share To Social Media