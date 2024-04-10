Nighttime maintenance work planned on 13th Street bridge

Work should take between three to four hours, according to city

– The City of Paso Robles streets division and water department teams are set to conduct essential nighttime maintenance on the 13th Street Bridge. This maintenance activity is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. next Tuesday, April 16, and should take between three to four hours, according to a press release from the city.

The primary objective of this maintenance operation is to address the noticeable bump present on each side of the bridge abutments. To ensure minimal disruption to traffic flow, city staff will implement a lane closure strategy, allowing one lane to remain open at all times.

“We understand the importance of maintaining our infrastructure while prioritizing the safety and convenience of our residents and commuters,” said Public Works Operations Manager David LaCaro, “By conducting this maintenance at 9 p.m., we aim to minimize inconvenience to travelers and ensure the safety of our dedicated City staff.”

Individuals with inquiries regarding the maintenance operation can contact the City of Paso Robles Public Works Department at (805) 237-3861.

