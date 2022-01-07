Nine fatal collisions took place in state over holiday weekend, CHP reports 

Paso Robles News|Saturday, January 8, 2022
Posted: 7:15 am, January 7, 2022 by News Staff

CHP image

CHP shares state traffic accident stats from the New Year’s holiday weekend

– This week, the California Highway Patrol released stats from its maximum enforcement period over New Year’s weekend.

According to the CHP, a total of nine fatal traffic collisions took place across the state, considerably lower than the 27 fatal collisions in the 2021 reporting period. Officers arrested 510 drivers this year for DUI, as compared to 709 drivers last year.

The traffic report took place starting at 6:01 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2021, and lasted through 11:59 p.m. on Jan 2, 2022.

View the full numbers as reported from different California agencies below:

MEP stats from CHP

