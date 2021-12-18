Nine new firefighters join SLO Fire Department

New firefighters represent the largest recruit class the department has seen in 23 years

– Nine new firefighters joined the City of San Luis Obispo Fire Department this week after they successfully completed a rigorous 10-week recruit academy. This represents the largest recruit class the department has seen in 23 years. They will fill positions left vacant due to retirements and resignations over the past two years.

The fire department also honored several recently promoted and newly hired staff members at the graduation with a special badge-pinning ceremony. The ceremony recognized the promotions of four fire captains and one fire engineer, and welcomed a new hazardous materials coordinator, fire inspector, and mechanic helper.

“Our dedicated staff has continued to provide exceptional service to our community, despite the long hours and staffing shortages that our department has been experiencing the past several months.” said Fire Chief Keith Aggson. “We’re excited to provide some relief to these firefighters, especially in time for the holiday season with their families.”

Throughout the firefighter recruit academy, the firefighters demonstrated proficiency in the disciplines and skills necessary to serve the community as a firefighter and will begin staffing fire engines and ladder trucks in San Luis Obispo on Dec. 18.

The graduation also marks the next phase of training for each new firefighter, starting with a probationary period that includes completing training task books, obtaining practical knowledge, and assignment rotations to continue building their skills and putting them to use.

