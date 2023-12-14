Non-stop flight service between SLO and Las Vegas starts today

New flight will operate daily

– The SLO County Airport has announced the launch of its new daily non-stop service from San Luis Obispo to Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas is scheduled to commence today. The direct flight between San Luis Obispo and Las Vegas will operate daily non-stop service.

“The SLO County Airport is excited to offer this new route between San Luis Obispo and Las Vegas to our region,” said Director of Airports Courtney Johnson. “This route addition strengthens our connectivity and provides passengers with more travel options, reinforcing the commitment to facilitating convenient and efficient air travel for all.”

“We can’t wait to welcome guests on our inaugural flight from San Luis Obispo to Las Vegas, and on our daily nonstop service between both destinations moving forward,” said Neil Thwaites, Alaska Airlines regional vice-president of California. “As the premier West Coast carrier, we’re excited to offer guests this convenient route connecting SLO’s breathtaking views and popular wine region with Las Vegas’ world-class entertainment and food scene.”

The flights will be operated utilizing an Embraer E-175 which provides a capacity of 76 passengers. Tickets for this route are now available for purchase on the Alaska Airlines website, the mobile app, or through travel agents.

“Las Vegas has been our largest market without direct service for years,” stated President & CEO of Visit SLO CAL Chuck Davison. “Having spent the first half of my career there, I know first-hand the pace the city moves at. When Las Vegans need a recharge, SLO CAL’s 80 miles of pristine coastline, 300+ wineries and our slower pace is a perfect respite. This new flight can have visitors relaxing at the beach or our wineries in less than two hours.”

Travelers can explore and book their flights to Las Vegas from San Luis Obispo now by visiting www.alaskaair.com or by contacting their preferred travel agent.

For more information, visit sloairport.com.

Share To Social Media