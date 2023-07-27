Nonprofit hosts low-cost parenting group in Atascadero

Evidence-based parenting tips offered through Coastal Wellness Connections

– Coastal Wellness Connections of SLO County aims to enhance mental health in San Luis Obispo County by offering resources, social support, and educational opportunities to the community. Starting Sept. 18, the nonprofit will host a low-cost community parenting group in Atascadero.

The program will focus on equipping parents with essential skills, including positive communication, the significance of family play, coping with intense emotions, recognizing available resources and potential risks, parental self-care, and effectively addressing sensitive topics with children.

Dubbed “P.I.L.L.A.R.S” (Parents and Individuals using Logic and Love to grow Autonomy, Resiliency, and Social Support), the initiative will provide parents and caregivers with valuable insights, tools, and emotional support, facilitated by local experts in mental health and play therapy.

To ensure the effectiveness and evidence-based nature of the sessions, local mental health professionals, including Marriage and Family Therapists and Social Workers, will lead the discussions and activities, aiming to provide participants with valuable and successful tools for parenting and family well-being.

The parenting group sessions will take place on Monday nights from Sept. 18 to Nov. 6, running from 6 to 7:30 p.m. There will be pizza and childcare services available during the sessions. The registration fee is $10 per adult per class or $15 for two adults per class. Multiple course discounts will also be available to participants.

For those interested in attending, registration and additional information can be obtained by visiting the Coastal Wellness Connections website at coastalwellnessconnections.com or contacting ketty@coastatwelinessconnections.com. The event location is set at 9333 Santa Barbara Rd. in Atascadero.

