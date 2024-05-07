Nonprofit launches new leadership alliance project

Initiative aims to provide in-depth professional and personal development to local nonprofit leaders

– Must! Charities, a local nonprofit organization, has announced the launch of the Must! Charities Leadership Alliance. This initiative aims to “provide in-depth professional and personal development to local nonprofit leaders, thereby enhancing their leadership skills and fostering collaboration within the community.”

The Leadership Alliance, guided by the motto “empowering leaders, building community,” is designed to be a transformative program that supports local nonprofit executives. Through a blend of monthly group sessions and one-on-one coaching, participants build relationships, address challenges, refine ideas, and develop strategies for organizational success.

“At Must! Charities, we understand the vital role that nonprofit organizations play in shaping our community’s future,” said Executive Director at Must! Charities Becky Gray, “Through the leadership alliance, we are committed to investing in the leaders who drive these organizations forward, fostering collaboration, and ultimately, amplifying their impact on our region.”

With nearly 2,000 nonprofit organizations in San Luis Obispo County alone, employing over 9,000 people and contributing significantly to the local economy, the demand for skilled and effective leadership is more critical than ever, according to the nonprofit. Many nonprofit leaders face challenges such as staff turnover, burnout, and a lack of resources, hindering their ability to effectively fulfill their organizations’ missions.

“In its pilot year, the leadership alliance will lay the foundation for a transformative opportunity for nonprofit leaders,” said Gray. “Our work with this initial group will help us determine future programming with the goal of adding more leadership groups in 2025.”

To find out more, visit mustcharities.org or call (805) 226-5788.

