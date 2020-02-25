North County Aquatics Swim Team competes at ‘Junior Olympics’

–The North County Aquatics Swim Club recently attended the Central California Swimming “Junior Olympics” at the Clovis Olympic Aquatic Center on Feb. 14-17. There were over 800 participants ranging in age from 8-18 years old. NCA earned a 15th overall place out of 27 teams.

To enter this swim meet, swimmers needed to achieve a Qualifying Time Standard. Nine swimmers represented NCA at this meet. NCA came home with 15 medals.

Although there were many great swims, the following are those who were individual champions in their events: Trace Bennett – 8yrs, & Kendall Moffitt – 16yrs. The following swimmers received medals for their individual events and or made the consolation heat, which is the top sixteen to score points for the team: Owen Bennett – 11yrs, Sarah Clark – 17yrs, Elias Sweeney – 10yrs, Tyler Seidel- 16yrs, and Mackenzie Ruppe 14yrs.

The team practices at the Paso Robles Sports Club.

