North County business celebrates 60th anniversary

– Hidden Springs Tree Farm in Atascadero will be opening its gates for its 60th year in business this season. The farm provides a “classic choose-and-cut Christmas tree experience,” during the holiday season each year.

The farm’s first crop of Monterey pine trees was planted on three acres in the late 1950s and the farm first opened its gates in 1962. Trees take time to grow and can take anywhere from 5-15 years before a tree might be ready for the Christmas season, according to the farm. The farm now has over seven different tree varieties on 10 acres of land, spread across four different lots.

The farm has always been a family-run business and today the farm is run by the third and fourth generations, with the fifth generation making its debut this season.

“Hearing someone tell us they grew up cutting down their tree on this farm and now they are bringing their kids – that has to be our favorite part of the season,” writes the company in a press release.

While the family is not planning a party to celebrate their 60th year in business, they do have a few new features and giveaways planned. They plan on having a historical timeline of the farm, an interactive display for kids, 60th-anniversary merchandise for sale, and giveaways that will be advertised on social media. Opening day this season is Nov. 25.

For more information, visit www.hiddenspringschristmastreefarm.com or call (805) 538-9355.

