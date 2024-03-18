North County city receives excellence in budgeting award



– The City of Atascadero has once again been honored with the Excellence Award in Budgeting from the California Society of Municipal Finance Officers for the city’s 2023-2025 operating budget. The budget focuses on the city council’s and the community’s established priorities and considers those priorities for both the short and the long-term.

The award is a preeminent resource for promoting excellence in government finance. The budget awards program is designed to recognize those agencies whose budget documents meet certain statewide standards and requirements considered to be of the highest quality. The award represents significant accomplishment by a government and its leadership in meeting high standards and setting an example by encouraging others in their efforts to achieve and maintain an appropriate standard of excellence.

“The CSMFO Excellence Award in Budgeting is not new to our city’s Administrative Services Department, as they continue to be recognized for outstanding financial reports on a consistent basis,” said Mayor Heather Moreno. “We are very proud of their countless hours and continued efforts to excel in this area and the city’s ongoing commitment to responsible stewardship and transparency of public funds!”

“Our finance team, led by Director Jeri Rangel, puts in many hours of extremely hard work to prepare and present our budget in a manner that is accurate, clear and easily accessible, to ensure complete transparency to everyone in our community,” said City Manager Jim Lewis. “We appreciate all of the coordination that takes place to make it possible, including staff from every city department, our council members and the finance committee, together with all of the members of our community who participated in the budget process.”

Founded in 1957, the California Society of Municipal Finance Officers is a statewide organization serving all California municipal finance professionals.

Visit www.csmfo.org for more information about the organization.

Share To Social Media