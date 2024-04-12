North County city reports increase in illegal motorcycle riding in riverbed

Police department ‘condemns reckless behavior’ urges residents to refrain

– The Atascadero Police Department issued an urgent notice this week to address the escalating issue of illegal motorcycle riding in the Salinas Riverbed.

In recent months, there has been a concerning surge in unauthorized motorcycle activity within the riverbed area, posing significant risks to both the riders and the community at large. These actions not only violate local and state ordinances but also endanger public safety and the delicate ecosystem of the riverbed.

The Atascadero Police Department condemns this reckless behavior and urges all residents and visitors to refrain from engaging in illegal motorcycle riding activities. The consequences of such actions are far-reaching:

Safety Hazard: Riding motorcycles in the riverbed presents a severe safety hazard to riders, equestrian riders, pedestrians, and nearby residents. The rugged terrain and unpredictable conditions increase the likelihood of accidents, potentially resulting in serious injuries or fatalities.

Environmental damage: The delicate ecosystem of the Salinas Riverbed is under threat from illegal motorcycle riding. Such activities can cause soil erosion, damage vegetation, and disrupt wildlife habitats, leading to long-term environmental degradation.

Noise pollution: The loud noise generated by motorcycle engines disrupts the tranquility of the area, causing disturbances to nearby residents and wildlife. This noise pollution affects the quality of life for all who call Atascadero home.

The City of Atascadero is committed to working closely with allied law enforcement agencies and other stakeholders to address this issue promptly and effectively. We urge residents to promptly report any instances of illegal motorcycle riding in the Salinas Riverbed to the Atascadero Police Department at (805) 461-5051.

As stewards of our community, it is incumbent upon all of us to uphold the law and protect the natural beauty and safety of our surroundings. Together, we can preserve the integrity of the Salinas Riverbed for future generations to enjoy.

If there are any questions or if further information is needed, contact the Atascadero Police Department at (805) 461-5051.

