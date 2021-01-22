Paso Robles News|Friday, January 22, 2021
North County cousins perform at Atascadero and Templeton farmers’ markets 

Posted: 6:39 am, January 22, 2021 by News Staff

Lailana and Kiana perform at Atascadero and Tempelton Farmers Markets
–12-year-old cousins Lailana and Kiana sing and play ukuleles at farmers’ markets in Atascadero and Templeton. The girls have entertained family members for years, now they’re performing in the open air. Both girls are granddaughters of former Paso Robles School Board Trustee Jay Packer.

Click here to listen to them play. 

The girls cover popular songs with ukulele accompaniment and excellent harmony. The Farmer’s Markets in Atascadero and Templeton do not interfere with their school work.

They play for free, but accept gratuities in their open ukulele cases.



