North County cousins perform at Atascadero and Templeton farmers’ markets



–12-year-old cousins Lailana and Kiana sing and play ukuleles at farmers’ markets in Atascadero and Templeton. The girls have entertained family members for years, now they’re performing in the open air. Both girls are granddaughters of former Paso Robles School Board Trustee Jay Packer.

Click here to listen to them play.

The girls cover popular songs with ukulele accompaniment and excellent harmony. The Farmer’s Markets in Atascadero and Templeton do not interfere with their school work.

They play for free, but accept gratuities in their open ukulele cases.

