North County Dance & Performing Arts to present 25th annual Nutcracker ballet 

Posted: 5:55 am, November 18, 2021 by News Staff

north county dance nutcracker

Performances will be held at the Spanos Theatre Performing Arts Center in San Luis Obispo

North County Dance & Performing Arts Foundation will present the 25th annual Nutcracker Ballet this December at the Spanos Theatre Performing Arts Center in San Luis Obispo on the Cal Poly campus.

Dancers across San Luis Obispo County of all ages are coming together on stage to perform this timeless story of Clara and her beloved Nutcracker, and their magical adventures. It is a ballet perfect for families and fairy-tale lovers of all ages.

Performances are:
• Dec. 4, at 2 p.m.
• Dec. 4, at 7 p.m.
• Dec. 5, at 2 p.m.

For tickets, click here. 

