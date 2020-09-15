North County death notices for Sept. 11-13

–Death notices for Sept. 11-13, courtesy of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

Irene Garcia, age 77, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on 09/13/2020

Rachel Brown, age 96, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on 09/11/2020

