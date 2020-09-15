Paso Robles News|Tuesday, September 15, 2020
North County death notices for Sept. 11-13 

Posted: 1:00 am, September 15, 2020 by News Staff

–Death notices for Sept. 11-13, courtesy of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

  • Irene Garcia, age 77, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on 09/13/2020
  • Rachel Brown, age 96, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on 09/11/2020

 

Arrangements are in the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.



