North County home destroyed in fire Thursday

– A residence in rural Atascadero was destroyed in a fire on Thursday, according to Cal Fire. The blaze was first reported at approximately 1:30 p.m. within the 9500 block of Los Palos Road, midway between Atascadero and Santa Margarita.

When crews arrived on the scene, firefighters observed dense smoke and flames emanating from the single-family dwelling.

Cal Fire reported that by 2:15 p.m., the fire had been extinguished, however, the structure was completely destroyed. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

STRUCTURE FIRE: Firefighters and #PalosIC at scene of a single family dwelling structure fire near the 9000 block of Los Palos Rd in Atascadero Ca. #SloCountyFire pic.twitter.com/hLnhT8pQ0T — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) September 7, 2023

