Paso Robles News|Friday, September 8, 2023
You are here: Home » Top Stories » North County home destroyed in fire Thursday
  • Follow Us!

North County home destroyed in fire Thursday 

Posted: 7:10 am, September 8, 2023 by News Staff
fire destroys home atascadero

Photo from Cal Fire.

– A residence in rural Atascadero was destroyed in a fire on Thursday, according to Cal Fire. The blaze was first reported at approximately 1:30 p.m. within the 9500 block of Los Palos Road, midway between Atascadero and Santa Margarita.

When crews arrived on the scene, firefighters observed dense smoke and flames emanating from the single-family dwelling.

Cal Fire reported that by 2:15 p.m., the fire had been extinguished, however, the structure was completely destroyed. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Top Stories
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.