North County Jewish community to host challah ‘mega bake’

Event is open to the public

– Jewish individuals and families from across the North County will be tasked with mixing, kneading, and making blessings at the Mega Challah Bake on Sunday, July 30 at 2 p.m. at the Four Sisters Ranch in San Miguel.

At the event, spearheaded by Chabad of Paso Robles, participants will learn how to make their own traditional challah with step-by-step instructions. While the dough rises, participants will have a chance to taste an array of Challah and dips, along with other delicious refreshments, and enjoy the unique and stunning hilltop views of surrounding vineyards.

Challah in its more widely-known usage refers to a braided bread traditionally eaten at Shabbat and other holidays, and is considered one of the most famous Jewish foods. But in its more basic, biblical meaning, challah is the piece of dough that is traditionally separated and consecrated to God while baking bread, a custom that has been performed for more than 100 generations.

“Challah baking is a time-honored mitzvah dating back to our matriarchs,” said Etty Gordon, a co-director of Chabad and one of the event organizers. “This special mitzvah is a display of Jewish pride in our community.”

The event is open to the public, for more information and to RSVP, visit: www.chabadpaso.com/bake.

