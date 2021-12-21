Update: North County man sentenced for child molestation

Update posted Dec. 21

– District Attorney Dan Dow announced today that San Luis Obispo County Superior Court Judge Jacquelyn Duffy has sentenced David Avis Vance, 57, of San Miguel, to serve 30-years in state prison for his conviction on twelve felony counts of committing lewd acts on a child, involving four separate victims.

He was also ordered to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life. Vance was convicted based on his June 20, 2021 plea of no contest.

The crimes occurred between Jan. 1995 and Oct. 2019 and involved four separate victims ranging in age from 5 to 13 years old at the time of the abuse.

“Sexual crimes against children are devastating to the victims, especially when a predatory adult betrays their position of trust over the victim,” said District Attorney Dan Dow. “Sexual predators must receive strong punishment to reflect the longstanding pain and suffering their acts inflict on innocent children and to deter others from committing similar horrible crimes. We are grateful for the courage these young survivors displayed by reporting the abuse and assisting in the legal process necessary to hold this predator accountable.”

At the sentencing hearing, several victims provided statements to the court describing the impact of Vance’s crimes. The mother of two of the young survivors described them as “heroes” for having the courage necessary to report the abuse. Judge Jacquelyn Duffy likewise expressed admiration for the young victims’ courage through the process.

This case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Melissa Chabra and was investigated by the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office with the aid of the District Attorney’s Office Bureau of Investigation.

Original story posted Oct., 2019

– On Saturday night, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Detectives conducted an investigation into a report of child molestation. The investigation resulted in the arrest of 54-year-old David Avis Vance of San Miguel for sexual penetration with a foreign object with a child under 14-years-old.

The location of where this incident occurred is being withheld to protect the victim and their family.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with additional information about this case or other potential victims should contact the Sheriff’s Detective Division at (805) 781-4500 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP (549-7867). You can also submit your tip to Crime Stoppers by downloading the free mobile app at P3TIPS.COM or submit your tip through their website: www.slotips.org.

No further information is available at this time.

