North Santa Barbara County Supervisors endorse Cunningham for reelection 

–Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham (R-San Luis Obispo) announced that he had received the endorsement of Santa Barbara County Supervisors Peter Adam and Steve Lavagnino, as well as Santa Barbara County Supervisor-Elect Bob Nelson.

“As our Assemblyman, Jordan has proven to be the fighter we need for Northern Santa Barbara County and the Central Coast,” said Supervisor Lavagnino. “From getting our local hospitals critical elastic bands for faulty N-95 masks, to helping our local residents navigate the broken state bureaucracy and get the unemployment benefits they need, Jordan has proven that he’s the person for the job during the COVID-19 crisis. I am proud to endorse him for reelection.”

Since COVID-19 hit the Central Coast and shut the economy down in March, Cunningham has worked daily to get Central Coast hospitals, local governments, small businesses, and families the resources they need.

Early in the crisis, after the state gave Central Coast healthcare providers tens of thousands of medical-grade N-95 masks with faulty elastic bands that rendered them useless, Cunningham was able to connect providers in both Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties with an elastic provider. These difficult-to-find materials allowed providers to retrofit the faulty state-provided PPE and make them usable. Cunningham was also able to procure ventilators for San Luis Obispo County after a number of early providers fell through.

Since March, Cunningham and his office have helped, or are in the process of helping, more than 3,000 Central Coast residents get their unemployment insurance benefits. He has also led a petition drive in favor of overhauling EDD, the broken state department in charge of providing residents with benefits.

After graduating from Atascadero High School, Cunningham graduated from Point Loma Nazarene University with a degree in physics. He then obtained his law degree from the University of California, Berkeley.

