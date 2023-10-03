Northbound Highway 101 Camp Roberts rest area reopens

Facility underwent extensive renovations, according to Cal Trans

– The northbound US 101 Camp Roberts Safety Roadside Rest Area reopened to the public at 10 a.m. Monday following an extensive renovation of the facility, according to a press release by Cal Trans District 5. Upgrades include a complete replacement of the wastewater treatment system to improve operational efficiency and to protect groundwater quality as well as major upgrades to the electrical system to support new more energy-efficient equipment.

Both the north and southbound Rest Areas at Camp Roberts are now open. The southbound Camp Roberts rest area was reopened on Aug. 22.

The electric vehicle charge station at these rest areas will remain offline pending the delivery and installation of a new cell signal power module. However, upgrades to the solar-powered EV station have also been made including the addition of a second Level 2 Charger.

The Camp Roberts rest area renovation project replaced deteriorating concrete septic tanks with larger fiberglass tanks, added equalization tanks that provide buffer during peak use, added media filters, new piping, and expanded and improved leach field capacity.

The project also added a new automated infrastructure monitoring system. This will allow maintenance crews to track water, wastewater, and electrical system operations more efficiently, stay ahead of issues, and allow for a variety of adjustments to be made remotely. These upgrades are designed to keep the rest areas open on a more consistent basis, Cal Trans said.

Landscaping renovations included downsizing lawn areas and upgrades to a “smart” irrigation system to support water conservation. New shade shelters have also been added to the picnic tables.

Work began on this project in May 2021. Significant delays in material availability and fabrication of customized equipment such as fiberglass tanks and electrical switchgear have contributed to the lengthy construction closure, said Cal Trans.

The contractor for this $4.2 million construction project is Newton Construction and Management of San Luis Obispo.

For a map of all safety roadside rest areas on the state highway system and their status, go to the Caltrans Quickmap page at http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/ and click the “rest areas” box under the facilities tab.

