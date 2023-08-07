Oak tree removal at War Memorial Stadium scheduled

Ill tree will be removed before the first day of school

– The oak tree at War Memorial Stadium located at the Flamson Middle School campus is scheduled to be removed before the first day of school, according to a press release from the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District. A local arborist will work with the district to ensure proper tree removal. District staff will save any part of the tree that is salvageable for possible mementos projects.

A local arborist previously found that the oak tree had significant decay detected in the supporting roots and trunk of the tree. Based on the lack of structural integrity in the roots, its likelihood of failure is probable.

