Obituary for Carol Hoffman, 84

Carol Hoffman Oct. 16, 1937 to April 14, 2022

– Carol gently passed at home with her three children, Wendy, Greg, Lauran and daughter in law Lorraine, surrounding her.

When asked what our Mother did for a living. It would be easier to name what she didn’t do. In her late teens she traveled by ship to Europe to study art. She received a degree in fine art at the University of Pennsylvania and Wisconsin as a new mother of three.

In the late sixties now living in Los Angeles she became very politically active, working as a draft counselor she saved scores of young draftees from going off to fight in Vietnam.

In 1970 she appeared on a controversial episode of the Dick Cavett show, wearing a blonde wig, “Cathy the Housewife” who smoked marijuana and still made it to PTA meetings. Different times!

Divorced in 1972. She managed to receive her master’s degree in art therapy, from Immaculate Heart College in Southern, CA.

In 1976, Carol partnered with a close friend she purchased a house in Atascadero, CA to get her kids out of Los Angeles.

Throughout the 80s and 90s with access to the Barrymore family archives, she authored a beautiful book on their history, “Barrymore’s, Hollywood’s First Family.” She traveled, promoting and doing book signings all over the country. Because of her knowledge of the subject, she was asked to narrate a film documentary on Turner Classic Movies and presented an exhibition on the subject at the University of Southern California.

She leaves numerous friends and family, grandchildren, Camille and Isaac, nieces Judith and Sarah Flaks, her first cousins, and more like brother and sister, AJay Cristol and Jill Shepherd. And our hero’s throughout this frightening time Jerry and Susan Kaplan.

Our mother was truly a force of nature and an amazing human being who touched every life she came in contact with. An incredibly generous and fiercely private person.

We will always love and miss her.

A remembrance for Carol will be held Saturday June 4 from 12 – 3 at Indigo Moon, in the Garden patio, 1980 Main Street in Cambria. RSVPs for attendance are welcome: gwynnh@gmail.com.

