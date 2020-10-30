Obituary for Donald F. Blohm



–Surrounded by his family, Donald F. Blohm went home to be with the Lord on Oct. 19 after a seven-year illness. In 1934 he was born in Shelby Michigan to Frank and Adelaide Blohm and attended schools in Muskegon Michigan.

He married his first wife Nancy and they had four children. Donald was the terminal manager for 32 years at Mobil Oil Corporation where he oversaw plants in Muskegon, Niles and Grand Rapids Michigan. After his first wife’s passing, he retired from Mobil Oil, and in 1989, married his current wife Mary. For 10 years they enjoyed traveling in their motorhome. He was a proud member of “The Sons of the American Legion” since 1959 in Michigan and Post #50 in Paso Robles.

He leaves behind his wife Mary, daughter Patty (Lyn), sons Steve (Pat) and Duane, daughters Joan (Tim), Cindy (Robert), Jean, and son Jon (Debbie) along with 16 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his first wife Nancy, daughter Pam, brother Darrel, sisters Lois and Isabel, and 2 great-granddaughters.

In honor of Don, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation.

