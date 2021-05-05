Obituary for Doris Montague, 86

–Doris Marie Montague passed away on Thursday, April 22, 2021, after a sudden, month-long illness. She was at home surrounded by loved ones. Doris was born in Hollywood, California to Albert and Marion Podmore. She has a surviving sister, Ruth Podmore Bales, and was preceded in death by both parents and a younger brother, Donald Podmore.

Doris grew up in southern California in the Whittier area where she met a boy down the street. She married Dick Montague in 1952 and came to settle in Paso Robles where together they raised three children. Church, Clipper Club, PTA, 4-H FFA, Farm Bureau, and the Cattlemen’s association filled Doris’ time until her youngest graduated high school.

She became a graduate of Cuesta College LVN program and worked in the local area as a maternity/nursery nurse for about 15 years. Doris fulfilled one of her dreams of being a resident of Montague as she and Dick relocated to northern California for several years. There, they restored an historic opera house and turned it into a cookie shop for locals and tourists. RVing around the United States became Dick and Doris’s retirement past time. Doris returned to Paso Robles upon Dick’s death to be closer to family.

Doris was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Dick Montague. She is survived by their three children, Monty Montague, Dale Bulaski, and Dawn Stemper. Seven Grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren complete the family at this time.

A family gathering will take place on the anniversary of Dick’s death on May 8 at the Paso Robles Cemetery. Dick and Doris will be joined together again.

