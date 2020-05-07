Obituary for Edward Galena, 77

–Edward Galena left this world he lived in so happily on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at the age of 77 after a brave three year battle with Lymphoma. Ed was born in Philadelphia to Ed and Jessie Galena. He graduated from Penn State with a degree in History and Education and began his teaching career. Ed had two children, Ted and Tracie, with his first wife Teresa LiVolsi. He moved to Avila Beach in 1978 to work for Davidson’s Furniture. Body surfing and running along the beaches became an everyday routine. He participated in local triathlons into his 60’s. In 1982, Ed married Sholly Von Stein after co-starring in The Sound of Music at Pismo Light Opera Theater. Ed played Captain von Trapp to Sholly’s Maria. Together they raised three children, Lauren, Kyle and Joshua. In 1985, Ed opened the SLO County Sleep Shoppes. The business expanded to six stores from Santa Barbara to Paso Robles.

Ed advocated for the arts, acting and directing for local theater groups including SLO Little Theater, Pioneer Players, Pismo Light Opera Theater, By the Sea Productions and North County Theatre Works. Ed also coached Atascadero and San Luis Obispo youth sports programs. After his retirement, Ed spent his time on his Atascadero property enjoying the oak trees, birds and his many rescued animals.

