Obituary for Ellsworth Alfred Warner Jr.

–Ellsworth Alfred Warner Jr. passed away at his home in Paso Robles on May 12 after a long battle with cancer, surrounded by his family. Fred or Freddy, as he was called by his closest friends, was born on May 26, 1948 in Paso Robles, CA.

He grew up in Paso, graduating from Paso Robles High School in 1966, and was Bearcat Proud all of his life. He completed his education at Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo, and enjoyed a career in sales for most of his working life. Fred was an avid sports fanatic, playing sports throughout grade school and high school, and participated in intramural softball and tennis, up until his body prevented him from being competitive. Even then, he would frequent sidelines to support his friends, or harass them as they will tell you. He competed at the World Senior Games every year he could, and held a few medals that he boasted proudly in his home. He loved the warmth, sunshine, and outdoors, and enjoyed hunting, camping, fishing, waterskiing, and traveling. He has hunted all over the Central Coast and was blessed to have traveled the world hunting with his closest friends and his son, Ells. His pride and joy was his family, and he would viciously protect them at all costs. He would help anyone in need, as long as it was reciprocated with friendship and appreciation. He epitomized the phrase “Living The Dream”, and defined “Live life to the fullest”.

Fred is survived by his 1st wife Renee’ Warner; 2nd wife Catherine Warner; children Ellsworth Alfred Warner, III (Jessie); Grace Warner (Greg); Eric Jones; Wes Powell; and Katrina Macari (John); as well as 10 Grandchildren & 8 Great-Grandchildren. He is sorely missed by his family and closest friends. In typical Ellsworth fashion, we will be holding a Celebration of Life at a future date.

