Obituary for Frank L. Wellman, 73

–Frank L. Wellman, 73, passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, Massachusetts. He was born November 15, 1946 in Banff, Alberta, Canada, the son of Bill and Lorraine Wellman. Frank graduated from King City High School, class of 1964. Following graduation, he attended classes at Hartnell College, Salinas, California. Frank served with the United States Air Force from 1966 to 1970. Before being deployed to Vietnam he married Lillian Beebe in 1968. They were together for 51 years. In his free time, Frank enjoyed playing golf with friends. He was an avid fan of baseball and football.

Frank was predeceased by his parents. Surviving in addition to his wife are his daughter, Alison Wellman Smith and her husband Brian Smith of Littleton, Massachusetts. He is also survived by his cousins, Lee Robb of Concord, Massachusetts and David Simpson of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta, Canada.

Per Frank’s wishes, there will be no memorial services. Donations may be made in his honor to Operation Delta Dog or the Wounded Warrior Project.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Share this post!

Related