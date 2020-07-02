Obituary for Gene Raymond Stemper, 73

–Gene Raymond Stemper, 73, unexpectantly passed away on June 21, 2020 in Rawlins, Wyoming.

Gene is survived by his wife of 28 years, Julia, his son Travis Stemper (Jerah), daughter Tawnya Stemper, son Cory Stemper and daughter Gena Wolfe (Tommy), stepson John Jordan (Melanie) and stepdaughter Jodi Garris (Maxx). Along with twelve grandchildren, Christian, Janohah, Darby, Jimmy, Madison, Maxx, Jordan, Jade, Boaz, Leah, Nolan and Porter and one great-granddaughter, Charlotte. He is also survived by his brothers, Gary Stemper, Jerry Stemper, Les Stemper and Paul Stemper. Gene is preceded in death by his father & mother, Russ & Helen Stemper, his brother Leon Stemper and son Ryan Stemper.

Gene was born in Atascadero, California on October 22, 1946. He graduated from Atascadero High School in 1964, before attending Cuesta and Bakersfield community colleges. He also spent six years in the United States Marine Corps reserve.

Gene spent many years working for the family construction business in Paso Robles, CA, before moving, with his wife Julia, to Alaska in 1993. In the summer months he worked in all parts of Alaska as a heavy equipment operator. After the move to Alaska, He and Julia often returned to California, where Gene would work during a portion of the winter months, outside of Paso Robles, doing road/civil construction at a local vineyard. Over the past decade, he and Julia would stop in Klamath Falls, Oregon on their trips to and from Alaska. It is here, in Klamath Falls, OR., they chose to establish their retirement home. Amongst all his travels, Gene was an avid hunter and liked to travel.

A small funeral service for the family will be held at Klamath Memorial Park, 2680 Memorial Drive, Klamath Falls, OR 97601, on July 8th, 2020 at 10 a.m.

A celebration of Life will be held at Ravine Water Park, 2301 Airport Rd., Paso Robles, CA 93446, on July 11, 2020 at 5 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/brein-julia-stempers-husband-home-and-burrial.

