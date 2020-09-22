Obituary for George Nathan Folks

–George Nathan Folks, Jr, 68 yrs, answered God’s call home on Sept. 11, 2020 in Paso Robles, CA surrounded by his family after a fierce fight against pancreatic cancer.

George Jr. was born in King City, CA to George Sr and Connie Folks on Dec. 12, 1951. Growing up in Priest Valley, he attended school in Coalinga where he met the love of his life, Vanessa Ann Nix. After graduating from Coalinga High School, he enlisted in the United States Air Force, stationed in San Bernardino, CA, and married Vanessa on June 12, 1971. They returned to Coalinga a few years later to raise their family, where George worked as a paramedic for Coalinga Fire Dept and then Union Oil Company. They resided in Coalinga until 1995 when George’s job took them across the country to Michigan and Texas before they returned to Nipomo, CA in 1998 where he worked for Chevron until his retirement in 2017. He and Vanessa then moved to Paso Robles to enjoy retirement, his horses, and their grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Connie Folks.

George is survived by his wife, Vanessa; three children: Christy Jaureguy (Jean Louis), Audra Carr (Jason) and Jed Folks (Keri), and 7 grandchildren: Kylie, Trevor, Brady, Morgan, Logan, Dawson, and Luke; his father, George Folks Sr; sister, Linda Buffington; brother, Dennis Folks (Valerie) and sister-n-law Cinda Ramalho; 3 nieces and 3 nephews. Funeral services will be held in Paso Robles on Saturday, Oct. 3. If you would like to attend, please do. Masks and social distancing are encouraged.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in honor of George to the Cancer Support Community Central Coast. A scholarship is also being established in his name at Paso Robles High School.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to Dr. Richard Zachrich, Mission Hope Cancer Center, and Central Coast Hospice.

