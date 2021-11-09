Obituary for Jonathan Paul Snyder, 44

Jonathan Paul Snyder

September 15, 1977 to October 12, 2021

– Jonathan Paul Snyder passed away peacefully in his home in Walnut Creek. He was born in Walnut Creek and was a sixth-generation Californian, who resided in Paso Robles for a time before returning to Walnut Creek where he lived for the rest of his life. He attended Bancroft Elementary, Oak Grove Middle School and graduated from Ygnacio Valley High School. He was awarded a dual degree Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Bachelor of Arts in English from Humboldt State University.

Jon participated in many activities during his school years, including little league baseball, soccer with the Walnut Creek Soccer Club, middle school and high school band, high school cross country, Cub Scouts in Pack 813 and Boy Scouts in Troop 832. He loved hiking and camping. He also helped coach his sister Sara’s soccer team, and liked to keep score and stats at her softball games.

He had a great sense of humor, which amused his family and friends to no end. When he was little he would perform pretend news segments called “Baby News,” doing his best impersonation of Dan Rather and the CBS Evening News, which particularly amused his father. In high school he wrote a satirical newspaper making fun of popular culture and trends, remaining an anonymous author of the publication to most of the school. His humor and his ability to laugh with us is greatly missed, but provides us with many cherished memories.

Jon liked to attend Oakland Athletics and San Francisco Giants baseball games. He enjoyed attending UC Berkeley baseball and football games with his father, Chris, and was a regular fixture in the alumni section. He loved to attend concerts, horse racing, and movies with his friends. He had a passion for pub trivia and attended trivia nights on a regular basis.

Jon had a long and successful career at the Blackhawk Museum, which began in 1997. He served many roles, and rose to the position of Director of Operations at the museum. Jon was a respected leader in the organization and was well-known throughout the classic car and automotive world.

Jon was well liked by his peers, friends and family for his easy going and friendly manner. He was generous and very helpful. His unexpected departure leaves a big void in the hearts of his parents, siblings, friends and co-workers. He is dearly missed.

Jon is survived by his parents Chris and Kathy Snyder, his older brother Mark, his younger sister Sara, his nephew Clark and his niece Evelyn, his uncle Tim and cousins Greg and Alexis. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Paul and Eugenia Snyder, and Oram and Betty O’Neal.

A celebration of life will be held for his family, friends, and business associates at the Blackhawk Museum. Donations to honor Jon may be made to the Ruth Bancroft Garden in Walnut Creek or the Save Mount Diablo fund.

